Court Orders Royal College to Open Books on Rugby Revenue

Royal College, one of Sri Lanka's most prestigious public schools and a powerhouse in the country's rugby scene, has been ordered by a court to disclose its rugby-related revenue, in a move that could shine a light on the financial operations surrounding one of the island's most celebrated school sports rivalries.

Court Steps In Over Financial Transparency

The order, issued against the Colombo-based institution, compels school authorities to reveal earnings generated through its rugby activities. The directive marks a significant moment in the governance of school-level sports in Sri Lanka, where large-scale rugby matches — particularly the famous Battle of the Maroons — routinely draw massive crowds and generate substantial gate revenue.

Rugby's Big Business at School Level

Sri Lankan school rugby, particularly among traditional powerhouses such as Royal College and Science College, has grown far beyond a mere sporting contest. Annual encounters attract tens of thousands of spectators, with ticket sales, sponsorships, and related commercial activity generating considerable sums. However, questions over how such funds are managed and accounted for have long circulated within rugby and school administration circles.

The court's intervention signals that such financial matters can no longer remain opaque, and that institutions — even historic ones — are not exempt from demands for accountability and transparency.

Wider Implications for School Sports Administration

Legal experts and sports administrators suggest this ruling could set an important precedent for how schools across Sri Lanka manage and report revenue derived from sporting events. Many prominent schools host large annual fixtures that generate significant income, yet formal financial disclosures have rarely been subject to external scrutiny.

Royal College is among Sri Lanka's most storied rugby institutions

School rugby matches regularly attract crowds of tens of thousands

Revenue sources include gate receipts, corporate sponsorships, and hospitality

The court order demands disclosure of earnings from rugby activities

School authorities have not yet issued a formal public statement in response to the court order. It remains to be seen how Royal College will comply with the directive and whether the disclosed figures will prompt further legal or administrative action.

The ruling is being closely watched by sports administrators, legal professionals, and parent communities across the country as a potential turning point in school sports financial governance.

As Sri Lankan school rugby continues to grow in both popularity and commercial value, this case may well serve as a catalyst for broader reforms in how educational institutions handle and account for the significant revenues their sporting traditions generate.