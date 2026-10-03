Viral "New Japanese Train" Photo Debunked — It's a 1970s Sri Lanka Railways Relic

A photograph circulating widely on social media claiming to show brand new Japanese trains recently acquired for Sri Lanka Railways has been identified as misleading, with fact-checkers confirming the image actually depicts a Class S5 locomotive that was imported to Sri Lanka as far back as 1970.

The viral post generated significant excitement among Sri Lankan social media users, many of whom welcomed what they believed to be a major infrastructure investment in the country's aging railway network. However, the enthusiasm was misplaced, as the image has no connection to any recent train acquisition.

What the Image Actually Shows

Investigators who examined the photograph confirmed that it features a Class S5 diesel multiple unit, a fleet of rolling stock that was brought into Sri Lanka over five decades ago. These trains have long been part of the Sri Lanka Railways inventory and are well known to railway historians and enthusiasts familiar with the country's transport history.

There is no credible announcement from Sri Lanka Railways or any government authority confirming the recent purchase or delivery of new locomotives or passenger units from Japan.

Misinformation in the Age of Social Media

This incident highlights a growing pattern of misleading content spreading rapidly across platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp, often tapping into public hopes around infrastructure development and government investment.

The photograph was shared widely with captions suggesting it showed newly arrived Japanese trains

Many users accepted the claim without verification, sharing it further across networks

Fact-checkers traced the image to Sri Lanka's own railway archives, confirming its historical origin

The Class S5 units were imported to Sri Lanka in 1970 and form part of the country's existing, ageing railway fleet — they are not a new acquisition by any measure.

A Reminder to Verify Before Sharing

Members of the public are urged to exercise caution when encountering viral posts that make claims about government projects or public infrastructure, particularly those that appear to announce positive developments without linking to any official statement or credible news report.

Sri Lanka's railway sector has faced long-standing challenges including ageing rolling stock, infrastructure maintenance backlogs, and funding constraints. While modernisation remains a widely discussed priority, no formal agreement with Japan or any other country regarding new train imports has been announced at the time of writing.

When in doubt, Sri Lankans are encouraged to cross-check information with official sources such as Sri Lanka Railways or verified government communications before sharing content online.