Snake on the Road: Emergency Stop on Sri Lanka Expressway Causes Three-Vehicle Pile-Up

A momentary encounter with a snake on a Sri Lankan expressway has ended in a three-vehicle collision, after a driver made a sudden emergency stop upon spotting the reptile on the road, triggering a chain-reaction crash involving the vehicles travelling behind.

What Happened

The incident unfolded on one of Sri Lanka's expressways when a driver abruptly applied the brakes after seeing a snake cross the road ahead. The unexpected stop left little time for the following vehicles to react, resulting in a rear-end pile-up involving a total of three vehicles.

While the instinct to avoid running over an animal — including a snake — is understandable, traffic safety authorities have long warned that sudden braking at expressway speeds poses serious dangers to all road users. Vehicles travelling at high speed require considerable stopping distance, and abrupt halts can have devastating consequences.

A Reminder of Expressway Safety

Sri Lanka's expressway network, which has grown significantly in recent years, carries a high volume of fast-moving traffic daily. Incidents of this nature serve as a stark reminder of the importance of maintaining safe following distances and remaining alert at all times while driving at speed.

Drivers are advised to maintain adequate stopping distance from the vehicle ahead at all times.

Sudden braking on expressways should be avoided wherever possible to prevent rear-end collisions.

Hazard lights should be used promptly to warn other road users in the event of an unavoidable stop.

Road safety experts consistently emphasise that wildlife encounters on expressways, though rare, should be handled with caution — sudden manoeuvres or stops can often cause more harm than the hazard itself.

Fortunate Outcome

Details regarding injuries sustained in the crash have not been fully confirmed, but the incident has drawn public attention to the unpredictable nature of expressway driving and the split-second decisions that motorists are sometimes forced to make.

Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances of the collision. Sri Lankan road safety officials continue to urge all drivers to exercise caution, keep their speed in check, and avoid panic reactions when faced with unexpected obstacles on high-speed roads.

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