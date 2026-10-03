Police Launch Investigations Into 17 Companies Suspected of Illegal Foreign Remittance Operations

Sri Lankan police have launched formal investigations into 17 companies suspected of conducting illegal foreign remittance transactions, in a significant crackdown on unlawful financial operations within the country.

Scope of the Investigation

Authorities have identified 17 firms alleged to have been involved in transferring funds across borders through unauthorised channels, bypassing the regulatory frameworks governing legitimate foreign exchange and remittance services in Sri Lanka. The probe signals a heightened effort by law enforcement to clamp down on informal money transfer networks that operate outside the purview of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

Threat to the Formal Financial System

Illegal remittance operations, commonly facilitated through informal systems, pose a serious threat to Sri Lanka's formal banking sector and its foreign exchange reserves. Such networks divert crucial foreign currency earnings away from official channels, undermining the country's efforts to stabilise and strengthen its economy, which has been on a fragile path to recovery following the severe economic crisis of recent years.

Regulatory and Legal Implications

Operating unlicensed remittance services in Sri Lanka is a violation of the country's exchange control laws. Companies found guilty of facilitating illegal fund transfers face serious legal consequences, including heavy fines and potential criminal prosecution of those responsible.

17 companies are currently under active police investigation

The alleged offence involves conducting illegal cross-border fund transfers

Such activities contravene Sri Lanka's exchange control regulations

Investigations form part of a broader law enforcement effort against financial crime

Police have not yet disclosed the identities of the companies under scrutiny, as investigations remain ongoing. Further details, including potential arrests or charges, are expected to emerge as the probe progresses.

Illegal remittance networks not only undermine the rule of law but also deprive Sri Lanka of vital foreign currency inflows at a time when the country's economic recovery depends heavily on maximising legitimate earnings from abroad.

The public has been urged to utilise only licensed and officially recognised financial institutions and remittance service providers when conducting international money transfers, in order to ensure compliance with the law and to support the country's broader economic stability goals.