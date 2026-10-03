Sri Lankan Court Declines to Issue Arrest Warrants Against Two Indian Company Directors in Bribery Case

A Sri Lankan court has refused to issue arrest warrants against two Indian nationals serving as company directors who were implicated in a bribery case, in a development that has drawn attention to the legal proceedings surrounding corporate corruption in the country.

Court's Decision

The court declined the application for arrest warrants against the two Indian directors, signalling that the bench was not satisfied that sufficient grounds had been established at this stage to justify the issuance of such warrants. The decision does not amount to an acquittal or a dismissal of the case, but rather reflects the court's assessment of the threshold required to compel the appearance of the accused through arrest.

Background to the Case

The two individuals, both Indian nationals holding directorships within a company operating in Sri Lanka, were named in connection with allegations of bribery. Such cases typically fall under the purview of Sri Lanka's Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption, which is empowered to pursue legal action against both local and foreign individuals engaged in corrupt practices on Sri Lankan soil.

Implications

The ruling raises important questions about the legal mechanisms available to Sri Lankan authorities when pursuing foreign nationals in corruption-related matters. Observers note that cases involving directors of foreign companies can present jurisdictional and procedural complexities that domestic courts must carefully navigate.

The case is expected to continue through the courts, with further hearings likely to determine the next steps in the legal process. Sri Lankan authorities have in recent years intensified efforts to prosecute bribery and corruption cases, particularly those with cross-border dimensions, as part of broader governance reform commitments.

No additional details regarding the identity of the company or the specific nature of the alleged bribery transactions have been officially confirmed at this stage. Further developments are anticipated as the matter proceeds before the court.