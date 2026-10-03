Jana Aragala Movement Takes to Colombo Streets in Protest Against Government Tax Policies

The Jana Aragala Movement, widely known as the People's Struggle movement, staged a protest march through the streets of Colombo on Saturday, October 3, voicing strong opposition to the government's current tax policies and calling for their immediate withdrawal.

Demonstrators Demand Policy Reversal

Protesters gathered in the capital to make their voices heard, as the movement — which played a prominent role in Sri Lanka's historic public uprising in 2022 — once again mobilised citizens to challenge decisions made by the country's leadership. The march drew participants who expressed deep frustration over the burden placed on ordinary Sri Lankans through recent taxation measures.

The Jana Aragala Movement has continued to position itself as a vocal critic of economic policies it argues disproportionately affect the working class and low-income communities across the island.

Echoes of a Broader Struggle

Saturday's demonstration serves as a reminder that public discontent over economic governance remains very much alive in Sri Lanka. Citizens who took part in the march indicated that they would continue to apply pressure on authorities until meaningful changes to the tax framework are introduced.

The movement reiterated its core demand for the complete withdrawal of the contested tax policies, warning that further action could follow if their concerns are not addressed by the government.

The protest unfolded peacefully in Colombo, with organisers reaffirming their commitment to democratic, people-led advocacy as the preferred means of pushing for economic justice in post-crisis Sri Lanka.

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