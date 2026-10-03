Pakistan Blocks Roads and Seizes Thousands of Vehicles Ahead of Pro-Imran Khan Protests

Pakistani authorities have seized more than 2,000 vehicles in a sweeping crackdown aimed at blocking major routes across the country, as the government moves to prevent supporters of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan from staging a large-scale protest demanding his release.

Cargo Backlogs Mount at Karachi Port

The heavy-handed security measures have already begun causing significant economic disruption, with cargo piling up at Karachi, Pakistan's main commercial port. Transporters and trucking companies are reportedly refusing to travel northward, fearing that their vehicles will be confiscated by authorities before they can reach their destinations.

The situation has raised concerns among business communities about supply chain disruptions and financial losses, as goods remain stranded at the port with no clear timeline for movement.

Government Moves to Contain Protest Movement

The vehicle seizures form part of a broader government strategy to contain the protest movement led by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party. Authorities have been deploying roadblocks and checkpoints along key highways and arterial roads to restrict the movement of protesters converging on major cities.

Imran Khan, who has been held in custody following his removal from power, continues to command a substantial and loyal support base across Pakistan. His supporters have repeatedly taken to the streets calling for his release, often resulting in tense standoffs with security forces.

Widespread Disruption Across the Country

The scale of the crackdown has drawn sharp criticism from opposition figures and civil society groups, who argue that the government is using security measures as a pretext to suppress legitimate political expression. Key concerns raised include:

The seizure of private and commercial vehicles belonging to ordinary citizens and transporters

Disruption to trade and commerce due to blocked supply routes

Restrictions on freedom of movement and assembly

Reports of arrests of suspected protest organisers in multiple cities

Transporters fear their vehicles will not be returned promptly, leaving businesses unable to fulfil delivery commitments across the country.

Tensions Continue to Escalate

Pakistan has witnessed repeated waves of political unrest since Imran Khan's ouster, with his supporters proving difficult for authorities to deter despite numerous crackdowns. The latest round of pre-emptive measures signals that the government remains deeply concerned about the potential scale of the planned demonstrations.

The international community has been watching developments in Pakistan closely, as the country continues to navigate a volatile intersection of political instability and economic hardship. Whether the road blockades and vehicle seizures will succeed in preventing mass gatherings remains to be seen, as Khan's supporters have historically found ways to mobilise despite government restrictions.

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