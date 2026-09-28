Sri Lanka Reclaims 'B' Credit Rating — But Is the Country Ready to Exit IMF Support?

Sri Lanka has once again earned a 'B' credit rating, marking a significant milestone in the island nation's slow but steady recovery from its worst-ever economic crisis. The development has reignited debate among economists, policymakers, and financial observers about whether Sri Lanka is truly prepared to graduate from its International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme.

A Hard-Won Return to Standing

The restoration of a 'B' rating represents a symbolic and practical turning point for a country that defaulted on its external debt in 2022, triggering widespread fuel shortages, soaring inflation, and prolonged power cuts that brought ordinary Sri Lankans to their knees. Regaining this rating signals renewed confidence among international creditors in the country's fiscal trajectory.

IMF Programme Still in Play

Sri Lanka entered into a four-year Extended Fund Facility arrangement with the IMF in 2023, securing a lifeline of approximately 2.9 billion US dollars to stabilise its battered economy. While key macroeconomic indicators have shown measurable improvement — including a stabilisation of the rupee, a rebuild of foreign reserves, and a reduction in inflation — questions remain about whether the structural reforms underpinning that recovery are deep enough to sustain themselves without IMF oversight.

Caution Urged Despite Progress

Financial analysts have welcomed the credit rating upgrade but urge restraint in interpreting it as a signal that Sri Lanka is ready to stand alone. Among the concerns cited are:

The country's still-heavy public debt burden relative to GDP

Ongoing vulnerabilities in government revenue collection

The need for continued structural reforms in state-owned enterprises

Sustained political will to maintain fiscal discipline beyond election cycles

Regaining a 'B' rating is an encouraging sign, but it is only one chapter in a much longer story of economic reconstruction that Sri Lanka must see through to its end.

What Leaving the IMF Would Mean

Exiting the IMF programme prematurely could expose Sri Lanka to fresh external shocks without the safety net of conditional financing. Historically, countries that have departed IMF arrangements ahead of schedule have at times struggled to maintain investor confidence and fiscal discipline in the absence of external accountability mechanisms.

For now, the government appears committed to honouring the terms of its IMF agreement, with the next programme review set to assess progress on revenue targets and debt restructuring commitments. Most observers agree that while the 'B' rating is cause for cautious optimism, a premature exit from the IMF would be a gamble Sri Lanka can ill afford at this fragile stage of its recovery.

Related Video