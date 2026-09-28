Colombo High Court Sets Pre-Trial Date for Yoshitha Rajapaksa Money Laundering Case

The Colombo High Court has scheduled a pre-trial conference for November 3 in connection with the money laundering case filed against Yoshitha Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, court sources confirmed on Tuesday (28).

Case Background

Yoshitha Rajapaksa, who also served as a Naval officer, has been facing money laundering charges that have been proceeding through the Sri Lankan court system over an extended period. The case is being closely watched by legal observers and the public alike, given the high-profile nature of the accused and his family's prominent political standing in the country.

Pre-Trial Conference Ordered

The Colombo High Court issued the order fixing November 3 as the date for the pre-trial conference, a procedural step that typically allows both the prosecution and defence to outline the scope of the case and prepare for formal trial proceedings.

The case involves allegations of money laundering against Yoshitha Rajapaksa

The pre-trial conference has been fixed for November 3

The order was issued by the Colombo High Court on October 28

The pre-trial conference is expected to set the stage for further proceedings as the case moves forward through the judicial process. Sri Lankans have shown considerable interest in the matter, which forms part of broader accountability efforts concerning high-profile financial crime allegations in the country.

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