Sri Lanka Launches Demerit Points System for Drivers from October 1

Pilot Programme Set to Transform Road Discipline Across the Island

Sri Lanka is preparing to introduce a demerit points system for drivers, with a pilot programme scheduled to commence on October 1. The initiative marks a significant shift in how traffic violations will be monitored and penalised across the country, and all motorists are urged to familiarise themselves with the new framework ahead of its rollout.

How the Demerit Points System Works

Under the new system, drivers will accumulate penalty points on their licences each time they commit a traffic offence. The greater the severity of the violation, the higher the number of points that will be assigned. Once a driver reaches a prescribed threshold of demerit points, they face consequences ranging from licence suspension to other legal penalties.

The system is designed to create a measurable record of driving behaviour, moving beyond the current approach of one-off fines that critics argue do little to deter repeat offenders on Sri Lankan roads.

What Drivers Should Expect

Points will be recorded against a driver's licence for each confirmed traffic violation.

Accumulating points beyond the permitted limit may result in licence suspension or cancellation.

The pilot phase will allow authorities to assess the system's effectiveness before a full nationwide rollout.

Drivers are encouraged to adhere strictly to road rules to avoid accumulating points during and after the pilot period.

Authorities Aim to Curb Road Fatalities

Sri Lanka has long struggled with a high rate of road accidents and fatalities, with reckless driving, speeding, and disregard for traffic signals among the most commonly cited causes. Officials believe the demerit points mechanism will serve as a meaningful deterrent by making drivers personally accountable for their conduct over time rather than treating each offence as an isolated incident.

The introduction of a demerit points system reflects a broader commitment to improving road safety standards and protecting the lives of all road users in Sri Lanka.

Preparations Underway

The relevant authorities are working to ensure that the necessary administrative and technological infrastructure is in place before the October 1 start date. Drivers are advised to stay updated through official government communications regarding the specific offences that will attract demerit points and the exact thresholds that will trigger penalties.

With the pilot set to begin in a matter of weeks, Sri Lankan motorists would do well to review the Highway Traffic Act and ensure their driving habits are fully compliant with the law.

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