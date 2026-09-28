Arrest Warrant Issued Against Chamika Karunaratne Amid Japan Cricket Tour

Sri Lanka cricketer Chamika Karunaratne finds himself at the centre of a legal storm after a Colombo court issued an arrest warrant against him following his failure to appear before the bench as required.

The warrant was issued after Karunaratne did not present himself before the Colombo court on the scheduled date. However, it has emerged that the right-arm seamer was absent from proceedings due to his involvement in national duty, as he was representing Sri Lanka on a cricket tour in Japan at the time of the hearing.

National Commitments at the Centre of the Dispute

The development has raised questions regarding the coordination between legal proceedings and the scheduling of international cricket commitments. Karunaratne's representatives are expected to bring the circumstances of his absence to the attention of the court, citing his obligations as a national sportsman as the reason for his non-appearance.

The all-rounder, who has been a prominent figure in Sri Lanka's limited-overs setup, was on tour with the national side in Japan when the warrant was issued, a fact that is likely to be central to any subsequent legal proceedings or applications to have the warrant recalled.

What Happens Next

Legal observers note that courts in Sri Lanka routinely issue warrants when defendants fail to appear, though such warrants can be recalled upon satisfactory explanation being furnished to the presiding judge. It is anticipated that Karunaratne's legal team will move swiftly to address the matter upon his return to the island.

Further details regarding the nature of the original case before the Colombo court have not been fully disclosed at this stage. Lanka Newspapers will continue to follow developments in this matter as more information becomes available.

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