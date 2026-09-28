Colombo Stock Market Surges as ASPI Breaks Through 21,000 Mark

Sri Lanka's stock market opened on a positive note, with the All Share Price Index (ASPI) crossing the significant milestone of 21,000 points at the start of trading, signalling renewed investor confidence in the island nation's equity market.

The benchmark index breached the psychologically important threshold during early trading sessions, reflecting a broadly bullish sentiment among market participants as Sri Lanka's economic recovery continues to gather momentum.

Market Sentiment on the Rise

The upward movement in the ASPI comes as investors remain cautiously optimistic about Sri Lanka's ongoing economic stabilisation efforts, supported by continued engagement with the International Monetary Fund and improving macroeconomic indicators across key sectors.

Analysts have noted that sustained buying activity across multiple counters contributed to the index's push beyond the 21,000-point level, with broad-based gains observed across the market.

A Milestone for Colombo's Bourse

Crossing the 21,000-point mark is considered a notable achievement for the Colombo Stock Exchange, as it reflects growing domestic and foreign investor appetite for Sri Lankan equities following a period of significant economic turbulence.

Market watchers will be closely monitoring whether the index can sustain gains above this level in subsequent trading sessions, which would further cement confidence in the country's financial markets.

Sri Lanka has been working steadily to rebuild economic credibility, and positive movements in the stock market are widely seen as an encouraging barometer of that broader recovery process.