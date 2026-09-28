Rain Could Steal the Thunder as India Face Afghanistan in CT25 Quarter-Final

A Lopsided Contest on the Cards — If the Weather Holds

When India and Afghanistan meet in their upcoming quarter-final fixture, the cricketing world may find itself watching the skies just as closely as the action on the pitch. A looming rain threat has cast uncertainty over what is already being viewed as a heavily one-sided contest between two teams at vastly different stages of their cricketing journeys.

India's Dominance Laid Bare

The recent bilateral T20I series between the two nations left little to the imagination. India swept Afghanistan 3-0, and the margin of victories underlined just how commanding the world champions have become in the shortest format of the game. While Afghanistan have earned genuine respect for their rapid rise in international cricket, the series offered a sobering reminder of the gap that still exists between the two sides.

Afghanistan's Challenge

The 3-0 series defeat did not necessarily reflect the full extent of Afghanistan's ability in T20 cricket. The Afghan side has repeatedly punched above its weight on the global stage and possesses match-winners capable of turning a game on its head. However, going up against an Indian lineup brimming with world-class talent remains one of the steepest challenges in international cricket today.

Weather Threatens to Play Spoilsport

Adding an unwelcome layer of unpredictability to the quarter-final is the forecast of rain, which could potentially disrupt or even curtail play. Should the weather intervene significantly, tournament rules and reserve days will come into sharp focus, with both teams acutely aware that conditions beyond their control could influence the outcome as much as any delivery bowled or shot played.

World Champions With a Point to Prove

For India, the quarter-final represents an opportunity to continue their dominant run and reaffirm their status as the benchmark team in world cricket. Their recent form, depth of squad, and tactical superiority make them overwhelming favourites to advance. Afghanistan, meanwhile, will be hoping for a historic upset — and perhaps a little help from the clouds above.

Cricket fans across Sri Lanka and the wider subcontinent will be keeping a close eye on both the weather reports and the scoreboard when these two sides take the field in what promises to be a compelling, if uneven, knockout encounter.