Commercial Bank Expands ADB Credit Line to Fuel SME Growth in Jaffna

Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC has stepped up its efforts to boost small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) development in the Northern Province, ramping up the disbursement of funds under an Asian Development Bank (ADB) credit facility specifically targeting entrepreneurs in the Jaffna region.

Driving Inclusive Economic Recovery

The move reflects the bank's broader commitment to fostering inclusive economic growth across Sri Lanka, particularly in regions that continue to rebuild and strengthen their economic foundations following decades of hardship. The Northern Province, and Jaffna in particular, has long been identified as an area with significant untapped business potential that requires targeted financial support to flourish.

By scaling up disbursements under the ADB's credit line designed to enhance SME capacity, Commercial Bank is channelling much-needed capital directly into the hands of local business owners, traders, and entrepreneurs who form the backbone of the region's economy.

ADB Partnership at the Core

The credit facility, established through a partnership with the Asian Development Bank, is structured to provide accessible financing to small and medium-sized enterprises that may otherwise struggle to secure funding through conventional lending channels. Commercial Bank has been appointed as a key financial intermediary in implementing this programme on the ground.

The bank's accelerated disbursement in Jaffna signals a deliberate strategy to ensure that the benefits of the ADB credit line reach grassroots businesses in a timely and meaningful manner, rather than remaining concentrated in more commercially active urban centres.

Empowering Northern Entrepreneurs

SMEs across Sri Lanka account for a significant share of employment and economic activity, and their recovery and growth are widely regarded as essential to the country's broader economic stabilisation. In the Northern Province, where the business ecosystem is still maturing, access to affordable credit can be transformative.

Among the key benefits this initiative aims to deliver are:

Improved access to working capital for small businesses in Jaffna

Support for enterprise expansion and capacity building among local entrepreneurs

Strengthened financial inclusion for underserved communities in the Northern Province

Stimulation of local job creation and economic activity

A Signal of Long-Term Commitment

Commercial Bank's proactive approach in scaling up this initiative underscores its recognition of the Northern Province as a priority zone for development-oriented banking. The bank's presence and active engagement in Jaffna sends a strong signal that Sri Lanka's financial sector is prepared to play a meaningful role in the region's continued economic renaissance.

As Sri Lanka navigates its path toward economic recovery, partnerships between international development financiers such as the ADB and local commercial banks are proving to be a vital mechanism for translating policy commitments into real-world impact at the community level.