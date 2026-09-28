Wasantha Mudalige Demands Police Body-Camera Tender Be Scrapped Over Alleged Irregularities

People's Struggle Movement activist Wasantha Mudalige has raised alarm over what he describes as serious irregularities in the government's tender process to procure 500 body cameras for police officers, calling for the entire procurement exercise to be cancelled and recommenced from scratch.

Speaking at a press conference, Mudalige outlined his concerns regarding the transparency and integrity of the bidding process, insisting that the manner in which the tender had been conducted fell short of accepted standards and raised legitimate questions about fairness.

Calls for Fresh Tender Process

Mudalige urged the relevant authorities to immediately halt the current procurement process and initiate a new, clean tender free from the alleged misconduct he identified. He stressed that equipping police officers with body cameras is an important step toward accountability, but only if the procurement itself is handled with integrity.

The activist argued that pushing through a flawed tender would undermine public confidence not only in the procurement system but also in the broader effort to enhance police transparency through the use of body-worn cameras.

Body Cameras and Police Accountability

The initiative to supply 500 body cameras to police personnel has been widely seen as a positive move toward improving accountability within the Sri Lanka Police force. Body cameras are increasingly used by law enforcement agencies globally to record interactions with the public, providing an objective record that can protect both officers and civilians in disputed situations.

However, Mudalige's allegations suggest that the procurement process meant to deliver this reform may itself be tainted, potentially compromising the credibility of the initiative before it has even begun.

The People's Struggle Movement has called on oversight bodies and anti-corruption authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly before any contracts are awarded under the current tender.