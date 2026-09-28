Sri Lanka Stands Firm on Rooftop Solar Net Plus Policy Shift Amid Industry Scrutiny

Sri Lankan authorities have moved to defend the government's decision to transition rooftop solar energy users to the Net Plus billing system, pushing back against criticism from industry stakeholders and solar energy advocates who have raised concerns over the policy change.

What Is the Net Plus System?

Under the Net Plus arrangement, households and businesses that generate electricity through rooftop solar panels are paid a fixed rate for every unit of electricity they feed back into the national grid. This differs from the previous Net Metering system, where solar users could offset their electricity consumption against the power they exported, effectively running their meters backwards.

The shift has been a subject of considerable debate within Sri Lanka's renewable energy sector, with critics arguing that the new model offers less financial benefit to solar panel owners and could dampen enthusiasm for private solar investment across the island.

Government Defends the Decision

Officials have maintained that the transition to Net Plus is a necessary and economically sound move, framing it as a reform that better reflects the actual cost of electricity and the operational realities of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB). Authorities argue that the previous Net Metering system placed a growing financial burden on the national utility, particularly as rooftop solar adoption increased among middle and upper-income households.

The government's position is that the Net Plus model creates a more transparent and equitable pricing structure, ensuring that grid maintenance costs are appropriately shared among all electricity consumers rather than being disproportionately subsidised by non-solar users.

Concerns From the Solar Sector

Despite the official defence, concerns remain among rooftop solar installers, investors, and environmental advocates. Key objections include:

Reduced financial returns for existing and prospective rooftop solar owners

Potential slowdown in private sector investment in renewable energy

Uncertainty for households that invested in solar infrastructure under the previous policy framework

Questions over whether the buyback rates offered under Net Plus are competitive enough to sustain market growth

A Critical Moment for Renewable Energy

The debate comes at a pivotal time for Sri Lanka's energy sector. The country has set ambitious targets for increasing the share of renewable energy in its electricity generation mix, with rooftop solar identified as a key component of that strategy. Any policy that discourages uptake among private households and businesses could have longer-term implications for the nation's energy transition goals.

Sri Lanka's ability to meet its renewable energy targets will depend heavily on maintaining investor and consumer confidence in the policy environment surrounding rooftop solar.

As the government and industry stakeholders continue to navigate this disagreement, the broader question remains whether the Net Plus framework, as currently structured, can strike the right balance between protecting the financial health of the national grid and incentivising the private solar investment that Sri Lanka's green energy future depends upon.