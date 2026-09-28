Two Dead After Gunmen Open Fire on Three-Wheeler in Baddegama

Two individuals lost their lives on Wednesday morning after unidentified gunmen opened fire on a three-wheeler travelling through the Halpathota area of Baddegama, police confirmed.

Attack on a Moving Vehicle

The three-wheeler was making its way from Baddegama towards Ambalangoda when a car carrying the armed assailants intercepted the vehicle and opened fire. Both occupants of the three-wheeler sustained fatal gunshot wounds as a result of the attack.

The identities of the victims have not yet been officially released, and the gunmen fled the scene following the shooting. Police are currently investigating the incident and working to establish the motive behind the attack.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have launched a manhunt to track down the suspects, who remain at large. The vehicle used in the attack has not yet been traced, and no arrests have been made at the time of reporting.

The Baddegama area, located in the Southern Province, was placed on heightened alert following the incident. Residents in the surrounding communities have expressed concern over the brazen nature of the daylight attack.

Police have urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.