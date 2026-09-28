Sri Lanka Extends Judges' Terms as Protesters Take to the Streets

Sri Lanka's government has moved to extend the tenure of judges serving in the country's judiciary, a decision that has drawn sharp criticism and sparked protests from various groups opposed to the measure.

Government Pushes Through Tenure Extension

The administration proceeded with the controversial policy despite mounting public resistance, raising fresh concerns about the independence of Sri Lanka's judicial system and the manner in which such significant changes are being implemented.

Critics of the move argue that extending judicial tenure through executive or legislative action, rather than through established independent processes, poses a serious threat to the separation of powers — a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's democratic framework.

Protests Erupt in Opposition

The announcement triggered demonstrations, with protesters voicing their disapproval of what they describe as undue political interference in the affairs of the judiciary. Civic groups and legal professionals have been among the most vocal opponents of the policy.

Opposition parties have condemned the decision as politically motivated

Legal experts have raised concerns over constitutional implications

Civil society organisations have called for transparency in judicial appointments and extensions

A Sensitive Moment for Sri Lanka's Institutions

The controversy comes at a delicate time for Sri Lanka, as the island nation continues its efforts to rebuild public trust in its institutions following years of economic hardship and political turbulence. Many observers warn that moves perceived as undermining judicial independence could further erode confidence in the rule of law.

Judicial independence is not a privilege — it is a fundamental guarantee that protects the rights of every citizen.

The government has yet to issue a comprehensive public statement addressing the specific concerns raised by protesters and legal professionals. How the administration responds to the growing pressure is expected to have significant implications for public confidence in Sri Lanka's democratic institutions in the months ahead.