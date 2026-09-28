Nallur Residents Protest After Police Remove Thileepan Statue in Northern Sri Lanka

Protesters gathered in Nallur, in Sri Lanka's Northern Province, to voice strong condemnation against Sri Lankan police following the removal of a statue commemorating LTTE hunger striker Thileepan, an act that has sparked significant public anger among Tamil residents in the region.

Community Outrage Over Statue Removal

The demonstration came in direct response to Sri Lankan police taking down the statue of Thileepan, a figure widely revered among Tamil communities in Sri Lanka and abroad. Thileepan, whose full name was Rasaiah Parthipan, died in 1987 after undertaking a fast unto death to press demands on behalf of the Tamil people, and he remains a deeply symbolic figure in Tamil political memory.

The removal of the statue was met with immediate public backlash, with residents and activists in Nallur taking to the streets to register their opposition and call out what they described as an affront to Tamil heritage and remembrance.

Tensions Around Tamil Memorialisation

The incident reflects ongoing sensitivities surrounding the memorialisation of figures connected to the Tamil struggle in Sri Lanka. Efforts to erect or maintain monuments commemorating those who died during the decades-long civil conflict have frequently been met with resistance from state authorities.

Protesters at the demonstration accused the police of acting against the wishes of the local Tamil community and called for the statue to be reinstated. Many expressed frustration that such acts of remembrance continue to face obstruction despite repeated calls for reconciliation and recognition of Tamil grievances in the post-war era.

Broader Context

Nallur, located in the Jaffna District, is one of the most prominent towns in Sri Lanka's Tamil heartland and holds deep cultural and political significance for the Tamil community. Incidents such as this are closely watched both domestically and by the Tamil diaspora, and they frequently reignite debates over transitional justice, reconciliation, and the rights of Tamil communities to honour their own history.

There has been no official public statement from Sri Lanka Police detailing the specific grounds on which the statue was removed at the time of this report.

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