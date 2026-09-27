AKD Government to Roll Out Rs. 41 Billion Fuel Subsidy Over Three Months

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has announced that the government will introduce a fuel subsidy programme spanning three months — covering October, November, and December — at a total cost of Rs. 41 billion, offering significant relief to consumers struggling with rising energy costs.

A Major Commitment to Cost-of-Living Relief

The announcement marks one of the most substantial fuel-related interventions by the current administration since President Dissanayake took office, signalling the government's intent to ease the financial burden on ordinary Sri Lankans as the year draws to a close.

The subsidy, valued at Rs. 41 billion in total, is expected to bring down fuel prices for consumers across the island during the three-month period, providing much-needed breathing room at a time when household expenses remain under pressure.

Relief for Households and Businesses Alike

The initiative is anticipated to benefit a broad cross-section of the population, including daily commuters, small business owners, and transport operators who have been among the hardest hit by elevated fuel costs in recent times.

The subsidy will cover a three-month window from October through December.

The total government outlay for the programme stands at Rs. 41 billion.

The announcement was made directly by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Government Signals Shift in Energy Policy Approach

The move represents a notable policy direction for the Dissanayake administration, which has previously emphasised fiscal discipline and economic stabilisation in line with Sri Lanka's ongoing recovery efforts. Analysts are likely to scrutinise how the subsidy will be funded and whether it aligns with the country's commitments to the International Monetary Fund under its current bailout programme.

Further details regarding the mechanics of the subsidy — including how it will be distributed and which fuel types will be covered — are expected to be announced in the coming days as the government finalises the implementation framework.

The subsidy announcement comes as Sri Lankan families continue to navigate economic hardship, with the cost of living remaining a top concern for citizens across the country.

Political observers note that the timing of the announcement, ahead of the festive season, is likely to be welcomed by the public, though questions remain about the longer-term sustainability of such measures within Sri Lanka's broader economic recovery strategy.

Related Video