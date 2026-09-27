Sri Lanka Stun England in Headingley Classic as Kusal and Wellalage Deliver Heroic Performances

Sri Lanka produced a stunning display of batting and bowling at Headingley to successfully defend a total of 322 runs against England, with Kusal Mendis and Dunith Wellalage emerging as the standout performers in a thrilling encounter that had fans on the edge of their seats.

Kusal Sets the Platform

Kusal Mendis once again demonstrated why he is considered one of Sri Lanka's most reliable and explosive batsmen in limited-overs cricket. His commanding innings laid the foundation for Sri Lanka's imposing total, providing the innings with both stability and flair at crucial moments during the batting powerplay and middle overs.

Wellalage's Match-Winning Contribution

Young left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage proved equally influential when Sri Lanka took to the field. The talented all-rounder, who has been steadily cementing his place in the national setup, delivered a disciplined and incisive bowling performance that played a decisive role in restricting England's run chase and ultimately sealing victory for the visitors.

A Memorable Sri Lankan Victory

Defending 322 on English soil is no small feat, and Sri Lanka's ability to hold their nerve under pressure at one of cricket's most iconic venues speaks volumes about the team's growing confidence and character. The victory at Headingley will be remembered as one of the more impressive performances by a Sri Lankan side in recent years while touring England.

Sri Lanka posted 322 runs in their allotted overs

Kusal Mendis was a key contributor with the bat

Dunith Wellalage starred with the ball to restrict England's chase

The match was played at the iconic Headingley Cricket Ground

The result is sure to boost morale within the Sri Lankan camp and will be celebrated with great pride back home, as the island nation continues to reassert itself as a formidable force in international white-ball cricket.

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