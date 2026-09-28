JVP General Secretary Tilvin Silva Leads Party Delegation to India Under BJP's 'Know BJP' Programme

A five-member delegation from the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) is currently on a visit to India, led by the party's General Secretary Tilvin Silva, as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) flagship international outreach initiative known as the 'Know BJP' programme.

A Diplomatic Step Across Party Lines

The visit marks a notable moment in cross-border political engagement between Sri Lanka and India, bringing together two parties with distinct ideological backgrounds under a shared platform of dialogue and understanding. The BJP's 'Know BJP' programme is designed to foster relations between the ruling Indian party and political organisations from across the region and beyond.

JVP Strengthening Regional Ties

The JVP delegation's participation in the programme reflects a broader effort by the Sri Lankan left-leaning party to engage more actively with regional political powers. Such visits are seen as an opportunity to exchange governance perspectives, strengthen bilateral party relations, and explore areas of mutual interest between the two neighbouring nations.

Tilvin Silva, one of the most prominent figures in Sri Lankan left-wing politics and a key leader within the ruling National People's Power (NPP) coalition's backbone party, is heading the delegation during the visit.

Further details regarding the delegation's specific meetings, agenda, and the duration of the visit are expected to emerge as the programme progresses.

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