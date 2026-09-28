JVP Delegation to Visit India for Talks with BJP in Symbolic Political Shift

In a striking departure from its Marxist roots, Sri Lanka's Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) is set to send a five-member delegation to India for an official visit spanning five days, from September 27 to October 1, 2026, according to reports.

Delegation Led by Senior Party Leadership

The delegation will be headed by JVP General Secretary Tilvin Silva, signalling the significance the party places on this diplomatic engagement. Central committee member Chandrika Adikari is also among those confirmed to travel as part of the official group.

A Politically Symbolic Visit

The visit is particularly noteworthy given the ideological distance between the JVP, a party that has historically championed left-wing and Marxist politics in Sri Lanka, and India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which operates on a centre-right, Hindu nationalist platform.

The engagement represents a broader trend of pragmatic political outreach that has come to define the JVP's evolving approach to both domestic governance and international relations in recent years.

Strengthening Bilateral Political Ties

The five-day programme is expected to include formal discussions and meetings with BJP counterparts, reflecting growing interest in strengthening people-to-people and party-to-party ties between Sri Lanka and its closest regional neighbour.

India remains one of Sri Lanka's most important strategic and economic partners, and political exchanges at party level are seen as complementary to the formal diplomatic relationship between the two countries.

Further details regarding the full agenda and the complete composition of the delegation are yet to be officially announced by the JVP.

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