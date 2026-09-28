NPP's Lal Wijenayake Stands Firm on 22nd Amendment Disagreement While Pledging Party Loyalty

National People's Power (NPP) Executive Committee member and lawyer Lal Wijenayake has made clear that he intends to remain within the ruling party despite holding a firm opposing stance on the proposed 22nd Amendment to the Constitution — specifically its advancement without a public referendum.

Wijenayake, a prominent legal voice within the NPP, stated that his position on the matter would not change, drawing a clear line between his personal convictions and his broader commitment to the party he serves.

A Principled Stand Within the Ranks

The senior party figure acknowledged the internal disagreement openly, signalling that the NPP is not entirely unified on the constitutional reform question. Despite this, Wijenayake was emphatic that the difference of opinion would not push him towards abandoning the party.

He reiterated that he would continue to support the ruling party, even as he maintains his objection to proceeding with the 22nd Amendment without first seeking a mandate from the people through a referendum.

His stance reflects a broader tension that has been simmering within Sri Lanka's political landscape over constitutional amendments and the democratic processes through which they should be enacted.

Referendum Question Remains Central

At the heart of Wijenayake's objection is the question of democratic legitimacy. His argument centres on the principle that constitutional changes of significant magnitude should be put before the public rather than passed through parliamentary process alone.

As Sri Lanka continues to navigate a complex political and economic recovery, internal debates such as this one within the NPP highlight the delicate balancing act facing the ruling party as it pushes forward its legislative agenda.

Wijenayake's willingness to publicly voice dissent while maintaining party membership may be seen by observers as a test of the NPP's internal democratic culture and its tolerance for differing viewpoints among its senior ranks.

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