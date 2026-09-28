Sri Lanka Cruise to Commanding 3-0 Victory Over Seychelles in FIFA International Friendly

Lions Deliver Dominant Display in International Showdown

Sri Lanka's national football team delivered an impressive performance to defeat Seychelles 3-0 in a FIFA International Friendly match, marking a positive outing for the island nation's footballing ambitions.

The Sri Lankan side controlled proceedings throughout the encounter, converting their chances with clinical efficiency to secure a convincing clean sheet victory against their island rivals from the Indian Ocean.

A Boost for Sri Lankan Football

The result will be welcomed as an encouraging sign for Sri Lankan football, a sport that continues to grow in popularity across the country. A comfortable three-goal margin against a fellow island nation demonstrates the progress the national squad has been making under their current setup.

Clean sheet victories in international friendlies are always significant for a developing footballing nation, as they provide not only momentum but also valuable competitive experience for players who rarely get the opportunity to feature on the global stage.

Looking Ahead

The win offers Sri Lanka's footballing fraternity reason for optimism as the national team continues to build its profile in the international arena. Supporters across the country will hope that this result serves as a springboard for stronger performances in future competitive fixtures under the FIFA calendar.

Further details regarding goalscorers and match statistics are expected to be confirmed by the Football Federation of Sri Lanka in due course.

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