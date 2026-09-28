Sri Lanka's 'Riverstone' Chosen to Represent the Nation at the 99th Academy Awards

Sri Lanka has officially selected the film Riverstone as its entry for consideration in the International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards, marking another milestone in the island nation's ongoing effort to gain recognition on the global cinematic stage.

A Proud Moment for Sri Lankan Cinema

The selection of Riverstone signals a significant step forward for the local film industry, as the country puts its best foot forward in what is widely regarded as the most prestigious film awards ceremony in the world. The Oscars, hosted annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, draw entries from nations across the globe competing for a coveted nomination in the international category.

Sri Lanka's official selection committee, tasked with reviewing eligible domestic productions, chose Riverstone as the film most capable of representing the country's storytelling talent and cinematic craftsmanship to an international audience.

What This Means for the Industry

For Sri Lankan filmmakers, cast, and crew involved in the production, the selection is a moment of immense national pride. The International Feature Film category at the Academy Awards provides smaller film industries with a rare platform to compete alongside productions from major filmmaking powerhouses around the world.

The submission does not guarantee a nomination, as the Academy must first shortlist and then formally nominate the film from among all international entries received. Nevertheless, the selection alone places Riverstone firmly in the global spotlight and brings well-deserved attention to Sri Lankan cinema.

Eyes on Hollywood

Sri Lanka has submitted films for Oscar consideration in previous years, with each entry helping to build the country's reputation as a producer of meaningful and artistically rich cinema. The selection of Riverstone for the 99th Academy Awards continues that tradition, giving local audiences and the wider Sri Lankan diaspora something to rally behind as the international awards season unfolds.

Further details regarding the film's campaign and its progress through the Academy's selection process are expected to be announced in the coming months.

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