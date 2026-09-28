Cricket Icon Sanath Jayasuriya Backs GHR's Southern Sri Lanka Real Estate Vision

Sri Lankan cricket legend Sanath Jayasuriya has taken on a new role off the pitch, being appointed as Brand Ambassador for Global Housing & Real Estate (Private) Limited, commonly known as GHR.

The announcement marks a significant milestone for the property developer, which has been making strides in the southern coastal belt of Sri Lanka — a region increasingly attracting both local and foreign investment interest.

A Bold Challenge from GHR's Leadership

The Chief Executive Officer of GHR has put forward a striking proposition to prospective investors, framing the choice between keeping Rs. 50 million in a bank account versus channelling that same sum into real estate along Sri Lanka's southern coast. According to the CEO, the case for property investment far outweighs the returns offered by traditional banking options in the current economic climate.

The argument centres on the long-term appreciation potential of land and property in the south, a stretch of coastline that has seen growing demand driven by tourism development, infrastructure improvements, and increasing interest from the diaspora community.

Why Jayasuriya?

The selection of Jayasuriya as the face of GHR is a deliberate one. Hailing from Matara in the Southern Province, the former Sri Lanka captain carries deep roots in the very region where GHR is focusing its development efforts. His credibility, national recognition, and personal connection to the south make him a natural fit for a brand seeking to build trust among potential buyers.

Jayasuriya is one of Sri Lanka's most celebrated sporting figures

He hails from the Southern Province, directly linked to GHR's core development zone

His appointment is intended to boost buyer confidence in GHR's offerings

Southern Sri Lanka on the Rise

The southern coastal corridor, stretching through areas such as Galle, Matara, and Hambantota, has emerged as one of the country's most promising real estate markets. Improved highway connectivity via the Southern Expressway has significantly reduced travel times from Colombo, making the region more accessible than ever before.

The GHR CEO's message is clear: in an era of economic uncertainty, tangible assets along Sri Lanka's southern coast represent a more resilient and rewarding investment than cash sitting in a savings account.

With a cricket icon now championing its brand, GHR appears determined to position itself at the forefront of the southern property market, appealing to a broad base of Sri Lankan investors looking to secure their financial futures through real estate.