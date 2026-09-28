Sri Lanka Positions Itself as a Major Hub for the Indian Ocean's Blue Economy

Island Nation Eyes Strategic Role in Ocean-Based Economic Growth

Sri Lanka is rapidly emerging as a leading candidate to become the central hub for blue economy development across the Indian Ocean region, with the island nation's unique geographic position and abundant marine resources placing it firmly in the spotlight of regional and global economic planners.

What is the Blue Economy?

The blue economy refers to the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods and jobs, while preserving the health of ocean ecosystems. This encompasses a wide range of industries and activities, including:

Fisheries and aquaculture

Maritime trade and shipping

Coastal tourism and recreation

Offshore renewable energy

Marine biotechnology and research

Sri Lanka's Strategic Advantage

Situated at the crossroads of major international shipping lanes in the Indian Ocean, Sri Lanka holds a natural geographic advantage that few nations in the region can rival. The country's proximity to key trade routes connecting Asia, Africa, and the Middle East makes it an attractive proposition for investors and policymakers looking to capitalise on ocean-based economic opportunities.

Sri Lanka's coastline, rich marine biodiversity, and strategic location collectively position the island as a strong contender to lead blue economy initiatives across the Indian Ocean.

Opportunities and Challenges Ahead

While the potential is considerable, experts note that realising Sri Lanka's blue economy ambitions will require robust policy frameworks, significant infrastructure investment, and a strong commitment to environmental sustainability. Overfishing, marine pollution, and the effects of climate change on coastal ecosystems remain pressing concerns that must be addressed if the country is to fulfil its potential in this space.

Stakeholders from government, the private sector, and international development organisations are increasingly turning their attention to Sri Lanka as discussions around Indian Ocean economic cooperation gain momentum. For a nation still navigating its path to economic recovery, the blue economy could represent a transformative and long-term avenue for growth, employment, and regional influence.