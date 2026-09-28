Sri Lanka Moves to Reform Foreign Employment Laws and Introduce Overseas Voting Rights

Sri Lanka is taking significant steps to modernise its foreign employment framework and extend democratic rights to its citizens living abroad, according to the Acting Foreign Minister.

New Foreign Employment Bill on the Horizon

Authorities are currently in the process of drafting a comprehensive new Foreign Employment Bill, which is expected to overhaul the existing legal framework governing Sri Lankan migrant workers. The legislation aims to better protect the rights and welfare of the large number of Sri Lankans employed overseas, a segment of the population that plays a critical role in sustaining the country's economy through remittances.

Overseas Voting Mechanism Under Development

Alongside the legislative reform, work is also actively underway to establish a formal mechanism that would allow Sri Lankan citizens residing abroad to cast their votes in national elections. This move, if implemented, would mark a landmark shift in the country's electoral process, enfranchising a significant diaspora community that has long been excluded from participating in domestic polls.

Why This Matters

Sri Lanka has one of the largest migrant worker populations in South Asia, with hundreds of thousands employed across the Middle East, Asia, and beyond. Advocates have long argued that these workers, who contribute billions of dollars annually in foreign exchange earnings, deserve both stronger legal protections and a political voice in shaping the nation's future.

A new Foreign Employment Bill is being drafted to strengthen protections for Sri Lankan migrant workers.

A mechanism to facilitate overseas voting is currently being developed by relevant authorities.

The Acting Foreign Minister confirmed that both initiatives are progressing simultaneously.

Both reforms are seen as part of a broader effort by the government to engage more meaningfully with Sri Lankans living and working outside the country, recognising their economic and social contributions to the island nation.

The development of these two parallel initiatives signals a growing acknowledgement that Sri Lanka's diaspora and migrant workforce must be given both protection under the law and a stake in the democratic process.

Further details regarding timelines and the specific provisions of the Foreign Employment Bill are expected to be announced as the drafting process progresses.

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