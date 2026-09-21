Sajith Premadasa Reaches Out to Sri Lankan on Death Row in Saudi Arabia, Pledges Support to Family

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has stepped in to offer his personal support to the family of Sivarasa Anojan, a Sri Lankan national who is reportedly facing a death sentence while imprisoned in Saudi Arabia.

In a show of solidarity, Premadasa made direct contact with Anojan, speaking to him while he remains behind bars in the Gulf nation. The Opposition Leader also met with the distressed family of the incarcerated Sri Lankan, assuring them that he would do everything within his power to assist in their time of crisis.

A Family in Desperate Need of Help

The news of Anojan's dire situation has drawn significant attention, shining a spotlight on the broader challenges faced by Sri Lankan migrant workers abroad, particularly in the Middle East. For Anojan's family in Sri Lanka, the threat of a death sentence has plunged them into a state of profound anguish and uncertainty.

Premadasa's intervention has brought a measure of hope to the family, who are anxiously awaiting any development that could alter the fate of their loved one.

Opposition Leader Vows to Act

Following his direct conversation with Anojan and his meeting with the family, Premadasa made clear that he would pursue all available avenues to support the case. The Opposition Leader's involvement underscores growing concern at a political level over the welfare of Sri Lankan nationals who find themselves in legal jeopardy overseas.

Sri Lanka has a large diaspora and migrant worker population spread across the Middle East, and cases involving capital punishment in those jurisdictions have historically proven deeply complex, often requiring sustained diplomatic engagement to resolve.

Calls for Government Action

The development is also likely to intensify pressure on the Sri Lankan government to engage more actively through diplomatic channels on behalf of Anojan. Advocacy groups and human rights observers have long called for stronger consular protections and legal aid for Sri Lankans facing serious criminal charges abroad.

As the situation continues to unfold, the family of Sivarasa Anojan remains hopeful that both political intervention and diplomatic efforts will ultimately secure a lifeline for their relative.

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