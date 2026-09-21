Sri Lanka Gazetttes New Licensing Rules for Music at Events and Public Venues

Organisers of weddings, private parties, corporate functions, DJ shows, and even everyday establishments such as banks and supermarkets will now be required to obtain licences to play music at their venues, under sweeping new regulations that have been formally gazetted in Sri Lanka.

What the New Rules Cover

The newly gazetted regulations represent a significant shift in how music licensing is governed across the country. For the first time, a wide range of event types and commercial settings have been brought under a unified licensing framework, obliging organisers and business owners to seek official permission before playing music in public or semi-public spaces.

The rules cast a notably wide net, capturing not only large-scale entertainment events such as DJ shows and corporate functions, but also routine social gatherings like weddings and birthday parties. Perhaps most striking is the inclusion of commercial establishments including banks and supermarkets, which routinely play background music for customers.

Why This Matters

Authorities say the regulations are aimed at protecting the intellectual property rights of musicians, composers, and other rights holders whose work is regularly used at events and in commercial spaces — often without any compensation or formal acknowledgement.

The move brings Sri Lanka more closely in line with international standards on music copyright enforcement, where licensing bodies collect fees on behalf of artists and distribute royalties accordingly.

Implications for Event Organisers and Businesses

The new rules are expected to have a broad practical impact across multiple sectors. Among those now required to comply are:

Wedding and event planners organising functions at hotels, banquet halls, and private venues

Corporate event organisers hosting product launches, conferences, and staff functions

DJ performers and entertainment companies providing music services

Retail establishments, supermarkets, and banks that play background music on their premises

Businesses and individuals who fail to obtain the necessary licences before playing music at covered events or venues could potentially face penalties under the gazette regulations.

Wider Context

Sri Lanka has long struggled with the enforcement of music copyright laws, with artists and rights holders frequently raising concerns about widespread unauthorised use of their work. The gazetting of these regulations signals a firmer stance by authorities on the matter and is likely to prompt greater awareness among event organisers and business owners about their legal obligations.

Further details regarding the licensing process, applicable fees, and the relevant authority responsible for issuing licences are expected to be communicated to the public in the coming weeks.

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