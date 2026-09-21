SJB Lawmaker Warns President AKD Could Face Jail Time Over Alleged Mismanagement of State Funds

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian Prasad Siriwardana has made a bold claim that President Anura Kumara Dissanayake could face imprisonment once the current government is voted out of power, alleging serious mismanagement of public funds under his administration.

Opposition Steps Up Pressure on President

The SJB legislator levelled the serious accusation against President Dissanayake, suggesting that alleged financial wrongdoing during his tenure could ultimately lead to legal consequences for the head of state. Siriwardana made clear that accountability would be sought once the National People's Power (NPP) government's time in office comes to an end.

The remarks represent one of the sharpest attacks yet by the opposition against President Dissanayake, who swept to power on a wave of public enthusiasm driven largely by promises of clean governance, transparency, and an end to the culture of corruption that has long plagued Sri Lankan politics.

Accusations of Financial Misconduct

Siriwardana's allegations centre on what he described as the mismanagement of public funds by the Dissanayake administration. While the President built much of his political identity around combating corruption, the SJB MP contends that the government has fallen short of those pledges and may have engaged in conduct warranting criminal scrutiny.

The opposition has been increasingly vocal in challenging the NPP government's financial decisions, framing such allegations as evidence that the administration has betrayed the trust of the Sri Lankan people who elected it on a reform mandate.

A Pattern of Opposition Criticism

This latest broadside from the SJB is part of a broader strategy by opposition parties to hold the ruling government to account in Parliament and in the court of public opinion. Critics argue that the NPP, despite its anti-establishment rhetoric, has not demonstrated the level of fiscal discipline and institutional integrity it promised during its election campaign.

The government has yet to formally respond to Siriwardana's specific claims. However, NPP representatives have consistently dismissed opposition accusations as politically motivated attempts to destabilise a government that is still in its early stages of implementing long-term economic and governance reforms.

As Sri Lanka continues its fragile economic recovery following the devastating 2022 financial crisis, questions surrounding the management of state resources remain a deeply sensitive issue for both policymakers and the general public alike.