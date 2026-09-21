Aitken Spence Hotel Holdings Debenture Issue Draws Overwhelming Investor Interest

Aitken Spence Hotel Holdings has recorded a strong vote of confidence from the investment community, with the company's latest debenture issue attracting demand that exceeded the available supply, according to information from the Colombo Stock Exchange.

Strong Appetite for Fixed-Rate Instruments

The debenture offering drew particularly robust interest in its five-year options, with investors showing a clear preference for Type A debentures, which carry a fixed annual interest rate of 13 percent. The oversubscription signals continued investor appetite for stable, fixed-income securities amid an evolving economic landscape in Sri Lanka.

Why the Issue Stood Out

For many Sri Lankan investors seeking reliable returns, the 13 percent fixed rate offered by the Type A debentures proved to be a compelling proposition. Fixed-rate instruments of this nature provide a degree of certainty that appeals to both retail and institutional investors, especially during periods of market fluctuation.

The issue featured five-year debenture options

Type A debentures offered a fixed interest rate of 13 percent per annum

Overall demand surpassed the total volume of debentures made available

A Reflection of Market Confidence

The oversubscription of the Aitken Spence Hotel Holdings debenture issue reflects broader confidence in one of Sri Lanka's most established hospitality conglomerates. Aitken Spence Hotel Holdings operates a portfolio of well-known properties across Sri Lanka and the region, lending credibility to its debt instruments in the eyes of prospective investors.

The successful issue is also an encouraging sign for Sri Lanka's capital markets, suggesting that investor sentiment towards corporate debt offerings from reputable entities remains positive as the country continues its economic recovery trajectory.