Sri Lanka Records Highest Graduate Youth Unemployment in Asia at 43%, IMF Data Reveals

Sri Lanka has emerged with the highest rate of graduate youth unemployment among Asian nations compared in a recent International Monetary Fund assessment, with a staggering 43 percent of degree-holding young people unable to find work — a figure that has raised serious alarm among economists and policymakers alike.

A Crisis Among the Educated

The sobering statistic places Sri Lanka at the top of a regional comparison that highlights a deepening paradox: the country's young people are pursuing higher education in growing numbers, yet the economy is failing to absorb them into meaningful employment once they graduate.

A 43 percent unemployment rate among university graduates represents not merely a labour market failure, but a broader structural challenge that threatens to erode the long-term productive capacity of the nation. Young Sri Lankans who invest years into tertiary education are finding themselves entering a job market ill-equipped to receive them.

What the IMF Comparison Shows

The IMF's Asia-wide comparison placed Sri Lanka ahead of other regional economies on this particular indicator, underscoring how the island nation's graduate unemployment problem has reached levels not seen elsewhere across the continent. While many developing Asian economies grapple with youth joblessness, Sri Lanka's figures among the educated demographic stand out as exceptionally high.

Analysts note that several interconnected factors contribute to this crisis:

A mismatch between university degree programmes and the skills demanded by the private sector

The lingering economic fallout from Sri Lanka's 2022 financial crisis, which contracted business activity and froze hiring

An over-reliance on public sector employment that has historically absorbed graduates but now faces severe fiscal constraints

A sluggish pace of foreign and domestic investment needed to generate quality employment opportunities

Brain Drain Concerns Deepen

The unemployment crisis among graduates is widely seen as a key driver of Sri Lanka's intensifying brain drain, with thousands of young professionals choosing to seek opportunities abroad rather than wait for a domestic job market that offers little certainty. Countries in Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and Canada have become preferred destinations for Sri Lankan graduates in recent years.

If Sri Lanka cannot offer its educated youth a viable future at home, the country risks losing an entire generation of talent precisely when it needs that talent most to rebuild its economy.

Policy Response Under Scrutiny

The revelation comes as Sri Lanka continues its economic recovery programme under the IMF's Extended Fund Facility, which has imposed strict fiscal discipline on the government. Critics argue that while macroeconomic stabilisation is essential, insufficient attention is being paid to employment generation and the structural reforms needed to align education outcomes with market realities.

Education reform advocates have long called for a revamp of Sri Lanka's university curriculum to place greater emphasis on technical skills, entrepreneurship, and industry-relevant knowledge — changes that successive governments have been slow to implement.

With the IMF now shining a spotlight on Sri Lanka's graduate unemployment through regional comparison, pressure is expected to mount on authorities to treat youth employment not as a peripheral concern, but as a central pillar of the country's economic recovery strategy.

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