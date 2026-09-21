Facebook and Instagram Suffer Widespread Global Outage

Millions of Users Left Unable to Access Popular Social Media Platforms

Facebook and Instagram experienced a significant global outage, leaving millions of users around the world — including in Sri Lanka — unable to access or use the popular social media platforms.

The disruption affected both platforms simultaneously, with users reporting difficulties loading feeds, sending messages, and accessing their accounts entirely. The outage sparked widespread frustration, with affected users quickly turning to alternative platforms to report and discuss the issues they were encountering.

Impact Felt Across Sri Lanka and Beyond

In Sri Lanka, where both Facebook and Instagram enjoy substantial user bases, the outage caused notable disruption for individuals, businesses, and content creators who rely heavily on the platforms for daily communication and commerce.

Many local small and medium-sized enterprises that depend on Facebook and Instagram for marketing and customer engagement found themselves temporarily cut off from their audiences during the outage period.

A Recurring Concern for Platform Reliability

This incident has once again raised questions about the reliability of major social media infrastructure, particularly given how deeply these platforms have become embedded in everyday life and business operations worldwide.

Facebook and Instagram are owned by Meta Platforms Inc.

Both platforms serve billions of active users globally.

Sri Lanka has a significant and growing social media user population.

Meta had not issued an immediate detailed public statement explaining the root cause of the outage at the time of reporting. Users were advised to monitor official Meta channels for updates regarding the restoration of full service.