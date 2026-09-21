Four Arrested Including Gunman Following Pair of Shooting Incidents in Athurugiriya

Police have arrested four individuals, including the suspected gunman, in connection with two separate shooting incidents that took place in the Athurugiriya area, authorities confirmed.

Arrests Made Following Twin Shootings

Law enforcement moved swiftly to apprehend the suspects following the incidents, which rattled residents in the Athurugiriya locality. The arrests bring the total number of individuals taken into custody in relation to the two shootings to four, with the alleged gunman among those detained.

Athurugiriya, a suburb situated on the outskirts of Colombo, has in recent times seen a number of security incidents, prompting concern among local communities and law enforcement officials alike.

Investigation Ongoing

Police are continuing their investigation into both shooting incidents to establish the full circumstances surrounding the attacks, including possible motives and whether the two events are linked to one another.

Authorities have not yet released detailed information regarding the identities of those arrested or the precise locations within Athurugiriya where the shootings occurred. Further details are expected to be disclosed as the investigation progresses.

Residents in the area have been urged to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station. Senior police officers have assured the public that steps are being taken to maintain law and order in the region.

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