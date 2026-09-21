Mahaweli Ganga Reaches Spill Level as Heavy Rains Lash Central Highlands, Triggering Flood and Landslide Warnings

Torrential rainfall across Sri Lanka's Central Highlands has pushed the Mahaweli Ganga to spill level in Nawalapitiya, prompting urgent flood and landslide warnings as roads and low-lying areas in the region come under increasing threat.

Warnings Issued as Water Levels Surge

The sustained downpours have caused water levels in the Mahaweli Ganga — the country's longest river — to rise sharply, with conditions in the Nawalapitiya area deteriorating rapidly. Several roads and low-lying localities in the vicinity have already been affected, raising serious concerns for residents living close to the riverbanks and on hillside slopes.

Authorities Urge Vigilance

The Kandy District Disaster Management Unit has stepped in, urging communities in vulnerable areas to remain on high alert. Residents near flood-prone zones and steep terrain have been advised to take precautionary measures as the threat of both flooding and landslides continues to grow amid the ongoing rainfall.

Central Highlands on Edge

The Central Highlands, which includes some of Sri Lanka's most scenic but geologically sensitive terrain, is particularly susceptible to landslides during periods of heavy rainfall. The combination of saturated soil and steep gradients increases the risk of sudden earth movements, which can strike with little warning.

Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation closely, and residents in affected districts are encouraged to stay informed through official disaster management channels and to evacuate immediately if instructed to do so by local officials.

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