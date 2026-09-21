Amber Rain Warning Declared Across Three Key Provinces as Meteorology Department Raises Alert Level

Ten Districts Under High Risk Weather Warning

Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology has elevated weather warnings to amber level across several parts of the island, placing residents in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, and North Western provinces on high alert as heavy rainfall is expected to affect the region.

What an Amber Advisory Means

An amber advisory represents a significant escalation in weather risk, signalling that heavy rainfall conditions are anticipated to be severe enough to pose potential danger to lives and property. Residents in the affected areas are urged to take precautionary measures and remain vigilant throughout the warning period.

Provinces and Districts in the Danger Zone

The advisory covers a combined total of ten districts spread across the three provinces. The affected areas include major population and commercial centres, making the warning particularly significant for large numbers of Sri Lankans who could be impacted by flooding, landslides, or other rain-related hazards.

Western Province

Sabaragamuwa Province

North Western Province

Public Urged to Exercise Caution

Authorities are advising the public to stay updated through official meteorological communications and to avoid unnecessary travel or outdoor activities during periods of intense rainfall. Those living in low-lying or landslide-prone areas are especially encouraged to take immediate safety precautions.

Residents in the affected provinces should remain alert and follow all guidance issued by local authorities and the Department of Meteorology during this high risk weather period.

The Department of Meteorology continues to monitor weather patterns closely and further updates are expected to be issued as conditions develop across the island.

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