Supreme Court Opinion on 22nd Amendment to Reach Parliament Ahead of Key Debate

The Supreme Court's determination on the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution is set to be formally conveyed to Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne today, paving the way for a significant parliamentary milestone in the days ahead.

Once received by the Speaker, the Supreme Court's opinion is expected to be placed before Parliament as early as tomorrow, giving legislators the opportunity to review the court's findings before proceedings get underway in earnest.

Debate Scheduled for Late September

The parliamentary debate on the 22nd Constitutional Amendment Bill has been scheduled for the 24th and 25th of September, making the timely submission of the Supreme Court's determination a critical step in the legislative process.

The sequencing of events reflects the constitutional procedure that requires the court's opinion to be made available to members of Parliament before any debate on a bill of this nature can proceed in an informed and legally sound manner.

What This Means for Sri Lanka

Constitutional amendments carry far-reaching implications for governance and the balance of power within Sri Lanka's political framework. The 22nd Amendment has been the subject of considerable public and political interest, and lawmakers are expected to engage in robust discussion when the debate floor opens later this month.

With the Supreme Court's input now set to be formally tabled, Parliament will have the legal clarity needed to deliberate on the bill with full consideration of the court's constitutional assessment.

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