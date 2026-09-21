Tragedy in Kalutara: Schoolboy, 15, Killed by Lightning Strike in Agalawatta

A 15-year-old schoolboy lost his life on Wednesday evening after being struck by lightning in the Agalawatta area of Kalutara district, in yet another tragic reminder of the dangers posed by severe weather conditions across the island.

The fatal incident occurred as the young boy was outdoors in the area when lightning struck without warning, claiming his life on the spot. Authorities were alerted to the scene shortly after the incident took place.

Community in Mourning

The sudden and devastating loss has sent shockwaves through the local community in Agalawatta, with residents and school authorities expressing deep grief over the untimely death of the teenager.

Lightning-related fatalities have become an increasing cause for concern in Sri Lanka, particularly during periods of unsettled weather associated with the monsoon seasons. Authorities have repeatedly urged members of the public to seek shelter indoors during thunderstorms and to avoid open spaces when lightning activity is present.

Safety Warnings Renewed

Avoid open fields and elevated areas during thunderstorms

Seek shelter in solid buildings or vehicles immediately when thunder is heard

Stay away from tall trees, metal structures, and water bodies during lightning activity

Heed all weather warnings issued by the Department of Meteorology

The Meteorology Department has in recent weeks issued several advisories warning of thundershowers and lightning risks across multiple provinces, including the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces, where Kalutara is situated.

Police have launched an inquiry into the incident, and further details are expected to be released following the completion of post-mortem procedures.

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