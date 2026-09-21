Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Former Minister Wimal Weerawansa

A Sri Lankan court has issued an arrest warrant against former Cabinet Minister and prominent opposition politician Wimal Weerawansa, adding a fresh legal dimension to the country's ongoing political landscape.

Warrant Issued by Court

The arrest warrant was issued by a Sri Lankan court against Weerawansa, a well-known figure in local politics and former minister who has long been associated with nationalist political movements in the country. The development marks a significant legal moment for the veteran politician.

Weerawansa, who has served in parliament across multiple terms and held ministerial portfolios under previous administrations, now faces the prospect of being taken into custody following the court's directive.

A Prominent Political Figure Under Legal Scrutiny

The former minister has been a vocal critic of successive governments and a familiar face in Sri Lankan political discourse for decades. His party, the National Freedom Front, has positioned itself as a hardline nationalist force in the country's parliamentary arena.

The issuance of an arrest warrant signals that legal proceedings against the politician have advanced to a critical stage, with the courts now directing enforcement authorities to act.

Public and Political Reaction

The news is expected to generate significant attention across Sri Lanka's political circles, given Weerawansa's profile and history as a combative and outspoken public figure. Further details regarding the specific charges and the case background are anticipated as the matter progresses through the judicial system.

Authorities have yet to confirm whether the warrant has been executed. The situation continues to develop, and Lanka Newspapers will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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