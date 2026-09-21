Large Crocodile Sighted Near Karadiyana Bridge, Alarming Local Residents

A large crocodile has been spotted in the waters near the Karadiyana Bridge, raising concern among residents and commuters in the area.

The sighting has drawn significant attention from locals, many of whom have urged authorities to take swift action to assess the situation and ensure public safety in the vicinity.

Public Safety Concerns Raised

Crocodile sightings in populated areas of Sri Lanka are not entirely uncommon, given the island's network of rivers, wetlands, and canals that provide natural habitats for the reptiles. However, the appearance of such a large specimen close to a busy bridge has heightened anxiety among those who frequent the area.

Residents living near the Karadiyana Bridge have been advised to exercise caution, particularly when near the water's edge. Parents have been urged to keep a close watch on children, while those who use the surrounding waterways for fishing or other activities have been warned to remain vigilant.

Wildlife Authorities Expected to Respond

It is expected that wildlife officials will be called upon to inspect the site and determine the appropriate course of action. In similar past incidents across Sri Lanka, the Department of Wildlife Conservation has been involved in safely relocating crocodiles that have wandered into areas posing a risk to the public.

Authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the Karadiyana incident, but locals are hopeful that a prompt response will follow to address the situation responsibly and humanely.

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