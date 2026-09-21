Digital Divide Exposed: Only 20% of Sri Lankan Homes Have a Computer, Census Data Reveals

Sri Lanka's Technology Gap Laid Bare

A striking new figure from Sri Lanka's Department of Census and Statistics has highlighted the country's persistent digital divide, revealing that only one in five households across the island owns a computer — a sobering statistic that raises urgent questions about digital inclusion and economic opportunity for millions of Sri Lankans.

What the Numbers Tell Us

According to the latest census data, just 20 percent of Sri Lankan households are in possession of a computer, meaning the vast majority of families in the country — four out of every five — remain without access to what has become an essential tool in modern life. The finding underscores a significant gap between urban and rural communities, as well as between higher and lower income households, in terms of access to digital technology.

Why This Matters

In an era where education, employment, government services, and commerce are increasingly shifting online, limited access to computers places a large segment of the Sri Lankan population at a serious disadvantage. Students without home computers face hurdles in completing assignments and accessing e-learning resources, while adults may struggle to participate fully in a digital economy that demands basic technological literacy.

Only one in five Sri Lankan households owns a computer

The data was released by the Department of Census and Statistics

The figures highlight a broad digital divide across the country

A Call for Action

The census findings are expected to add fresh pressure on policymakers to accelerate digital inclusion programmes and invest in affordable technology infrastructure, particularly in rural and underserved communities. Bridging this gap is widely regarded by economists and education specialists as critical to driving long-term economic growth and improving the quality of life for Sri Lankan families.

As Sri Lanka continues its path toward economic recovery, experts argue that expanding access to computers and reliable internet connectivity must be treated as a national priority rather than a luxury reserved for the few.