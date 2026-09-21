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Department of Examinations Releases Schedule for 2026 A/L Practical Tests

21 Sep 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
4 Comments
Department of Examinations Releases Schedule for 2026 A/L Practical Tests

Sri Lanka's Department of Examinations has officially announced the schedule for the practical examinations forming part of the 2026 General Certificate of Education (GCE) Advanced Level assessments, giving students and educational institutions advance notice to prepare accordingly.

Early Notice for Schools and Students

The announcement provides schools, teachers, and examination candidates with sufficient lead time to organise laboratories, equipment, and study preparations ahead of the practical component of the national examination. Practical examinations form a critical part of the GCE Advanced Level assessment process, particularly for students sitting science and technology-related subjects.

Importance of the Practical Component

The practical examinations are a compulsory requirement for candidates offering subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Agriculture Science at the Advanced Level. Performance in these assessments contributes directly to a student's overall results and can significantly influence university entrance eligibility.

Candidates Advised to Stay Informed

The Department of Examinations has urged all relevant parties, including school principals, subject teachers, and registered candidates, to take note of the published schedule and make necessary arrangements without delay. Students are encouraged to contact their respective schools or the Department of Examinations directly for subject-specific details and examination venue information.

Further updates regarding the 2026 GCE Advanced Level examination series are expected to be released by the Department of Examinations in the coming months.

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Oshadi Senanayake 21 Sep 2026

goverment always releases these things last minute, typical

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Suresh Wijesinghe 21 Sep 2026

my daughter doing bio practical, hope they give enough time to prepare

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Amila Rajapaksha 21 Sep 2026

finally they released it, students were waiting so long for this

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Kasun Perera 21 Sep 2026

true but now school labs dont have proper equipment so whats the point

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