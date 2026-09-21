PE Plus CEO Gehan Amarasinghe Clinches Three Gold Awards at CPM Management Leadership Excellence Awards 2026

Sri Lanka's corporate world has a new cause for celebration as Gehan Amarasinghe, Chief Executive Officer of PE Plus (Pvt) Ltd., made a remarkable impression at the CPM Management Leadership Excellence Awards 2026, walking away with three coveted Gold Awards in a standout performance that has drawn widespread recognition across the island's business community.

A Milestone Achievement for PE Plus and Capital Maharaja Group

The triple Gold Award victory marks a significant milestone not only for Amarasinghe personally but also for PE Plus (Pvt) Ltd. and its parent organisation, The Capital Maharaja Group — one of Sri Lanka's most prominent and diversified conglomerates. The achievement reflects the strength of leadership that has been cultivated within the group and underscores its continued commitment to management excellence.

Recognition of Outstanding Leadership

The CPM Management Leadership Excellence Awards are widely regarded as a prestigious benchmark for recognising exceptional corporate leadership and professional achievement in Sri Lanka. Earning three Gold Awards at a single ceremony is a rare accomplishment, placing Amarasinghe among an elite group of business leaders honoured for their outstanding contribution to management practices and organisational growth.

The recognition is seen as a testament to the strategic vision and operational acumen that Amarasinghe has demonstrated in steering PE Plus through a competitive and rapidly evolving business landscape.

Pride Across the Organisation

The announcement has generated considerable pride among colleagues, stakeholders, and industry peers connected to both PE Plus and The Capital Maharaja Group. Senior figures within the organisation have expressed their congratulations, describing the honour as a well-deserved acknowledgement of years of dedicated and results-driven leadership.

The triple Gold win at the CPM Management Leadership Excellence Awards 2026 stands as a powerful endorsement of the calibre of leadership driving one of Sri Lanka's most respected corporate groups forward.

As Sri Lanka continues to navigate economic challenges and seek pathways to sustainable growth, achievements such as this serve as an inspiring reminder of the depth of talent and ambition that exists within the country's private sector.