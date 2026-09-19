Minister Ratnayake Draws Hard Line: Personal Vehicle Ownership Is No Excuse to Break Road Safety Laws

Transport Minister Bimal Ratnayake has delivered a firm message to Sri Lankan motorists, making clear that ownership of a vehicle and the fuel used to power it does not grant any individual the right to ignore road safety regulations on public roads.

The Minister's remarks come as authorities move to tighten enforcement of traffic and road safety rules across the country, amid growing concerns over the rising number of accidents and traffic violations recorded on Sri Lankan roads.

No Exemptions on Public Roads

Ratnayake stressed that the principle of "my car, my petrol" only holds within the boundaries of one's private property. The moment a vehicle enters a public road, the driver becomes fully subject to the laws and regulations governing road use — regardless of who owns the vehicle or who paid for the fuel.

The argument that a person can do as they please simply because they own their vehicle and fuel it themselves has no standing on a public road. Road safety laws exist to protect everyone, and they apply equally to all.

A Warning to Motorists

The Minister's statement is widely seen as a direct response to a culture of non-compliance that has become increasingly visible on Sri Lankan roads, where some motorists have openly challenged traffic rules, citing personal ownership of their vehicles as justification.

Authorities have indicated that stricter monitoring and enforcement measures are being considered to back up the Minister's position, with particular attention to be paid to dangerous driving behaviours that put other road users at risk.

Broader Road Safety Push

The announcement forms part of the government's broader effort to reduce road fatalities and improve discipline among motorists island-wide. Sri Lanka continues to grapple with a significant road safety crisis, with thousands of accidents reported annually, many resulting in serious injury or death.

Minister Ratnayake urged all vehicle owners and drivers to take personal responsibility for their conduct on public roads, reminding them that road safety is a shared obligation — not a matter of individual privilege.