Deputy Foreign Minister Arun Hemachandra to Head Sri Lanka's Delegation at Qatar Labour Committee Meeting

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment Arun Hemachandra is set to lead Sri Lanka's official delegation to Qatar, departing on September 20 for a key engagement focused on labour affairs between the two nations.

High-Level Diplomatic Visit

The visit marks an important step in strengthening bilateral ties between Sri Lanka and Qatar, particularly in the area of foreign employment — a sector that plays a significant role in Sri Lanka's economy through worker remittances.

Hemachandra's participation in the Qatar labour committee meeting underscores the Sri Lankan government's commitment to safeguarding the rights and welfare of Sri Lankan workers employed in the Gulf nation, while also fostering stronger cooperation between the two countries on employment-related matters.

Significance for Sri Lankan Migrant Workers

Qatar remains one of the prominent destinations for Sri Lankan migrant workers, and discussions at such bilateral forums are considered vital in addressing issues related to worker recruitment, employment conditions, and the protection of labour rights.

The outcome of this engagement is expected to have direct implications for the thousands of Sri Lankan nationals currently working in Qatar, as well as those seeking employment opportunities in the country in the future.

Further details regarding the agenda and outcomes of the committee meeting are anticipated to be released following the conclusion of the official visit.