Rishad Bathiudeen Visits Family of Sri Lankan on Death Row in Saudi Arabia, Vows to Petition King

All Ceylon Makkal Congress leader and former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen has paid a personal visit to the family of Anojan Sivarasa, a Sri Lankan national facing execution in Saudi Arabia, pledging to join efforts in appealing directly to the Saudi King for clemency on the young man's behalf.

A Family in Despair

The visit underscored the growing anxiety among Anojan's relatives, who have been desperately seeking intervention from Sri Lankan authorities and political figures to prevent the execution of their loved one. Bathiudeen's presence at the family home was seen as a significant gesture of solidarity at a time when the family feels they are running out of options.

Anojan Sivarasa is a Sri Lankan citizen who has been sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia, a case that has drawn increasing attention from civil society groups, diaspora communities, and politicians across the island.

Pledge of a Joint Appeal

Following the visit, Bathiudeen confirmed that he would support and participate in a formal joint appeal addressed to the Saudi King, urging royal intervention to spare Anojan's life. The former minister indicated that political pressure and diplomatic channels must be fully utilised to secure a positive outcome for the Sri Lankan national.

Such appeals to the Saudi monarchy have previously proven effective in similar cases involving foreign nationals on death row in the Kingdom, where royal pardons can override court sentences if victims' families agree to grant forgiveness, often facilitated through negotiated settlements.

Calls for Government Action

The case has renewed calls for the Sri Lankan government to take a more proactive role in protecting its citizens abroad, particularly those facing capital punishment in foreign jurisdictions. Advocacy groups have long argued that Sri Lanka must invest greater resources in consular support and legal assistance for nationals caught in the justice systems of Gulf countries.

Anojan's family expressed gratitude for Bathiudeen's visit and his commitment to raising the matter at the highest levels, while appealing to all Sri Lankan leaders, regardless of political affiliation, to unite behind their cause and press for their son's safe return home.

The situation remains urgent, and those close to the case are urging swift diplomatic action before any irreversible step is taken by Saudi authorities.

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