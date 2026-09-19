Police Confiscate Sound Equipment at Thileepan Memorial Event in Jaffna

Sri Lankan police seized sound equipment from a commemorative event held in Jaffna marking the anniversary of the death of LTTE political wing leader Thileepan, drawing sharp criticism from Tamil community members and civil society activists in the region.

Equipment Seized During Commemoration

Officers confiscated speakers and audio equipment that had been set up for the memorial gathering, disrupting proceedings at the event, which was organised to honour Thileepan, a prominent figure in Tamil political history who died in 1987 following a prolonged hunger strike.

The seizure prompted immediate outrage among attendees and community leaders, who condemned the police action as an infringement on the right to peaceful assembly and commemoration.

A Significant Date for Tamil Community

Thileepan's hunger strike and subsequent death remain deeply significant milestones in the collective memory of Sri Lanka's Tamil community. Each year, commemorations are held across the North to mark the occasion, and this year's event in Jaffna became the focus of controversy following the police intervention.

Critics argue that such actions reflect a continued pattern of restrictions placed on Tamil memorial events in the Northern Province, raising broader questions about freedom of expression and cultural rights in post-war Sri Lanka.

No Official Explanation Immediately Issued

At the time of reporting, police authorities had not issued a formal public statement explaining the grounds on which the equipment was confiscated. It remains unclear whether the organizers had obtained the necessary permits for the public address system or whether any legal proceedings are expected to follow from the seizure.

Community members and activists have called on authorities to respect the right of Tamil citizens to peacefully observe memorials that hold deep historical and cultural significance for their community.

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