At 86, Sri Lanka's 'Father of Herpetology' Continues to Inspire a New Generation of Conservationists

A Living Legend in Sri Lankan Science

At an age when most people have long retired from active life, Professor Anslem de Silva — widely regarded as the father of herpetology in Sri Lanka — continues to light the way for a new generation of scientists and conservationists dedicated to protecting the island's remarkable reptile and amphibian species.

Decades of Pioneering Work

Now 86 years old, Professor de Silva has spent the better part of his life documenting, studying, and advocating for Sri Lanka's extraordinary diversity of reptiles and amphibians. His contributions to the field of herpetology — the scientific study of reptiles and amphibians — have laid the groundwork for much of what researchers know today about Sri Lanka's unique fauna, many species of which are found nowhere else on Earth.

Sri Lanka is home to a remarkable number of endemic reptile and amphibian species, many of them still being formally catalogued and understood. Professor de Silva's decades of fieldwork and academic writing have been instrumental in establishing the scientific foundation upon which younger researchers now build their careers.

Mentoring the Next Generation

Despite his advanced years, Professor de Silva remains actively engaged with the conservation community. Young herpetologists and wildlife researchers across the country continue to seek his guidance, benefitting from his vast institutional knowledge and his unwavering passion for Sri Lanka's natural heritage.

His mentorship has taken on particular significance at a time when Sri Lanka faces mounting environmental pressures, including habitat loss, deforestation, and the impacts of climate change — all of which pose serious threats to the reptile and amphibian populations he has spent a lifetime studying.

A Conservation Legacy That Endures

Professor de Silva's work extends well beyond academic research. He has been a tireless advocate for the protection of Sri Lanka's wetlands, forests, and other critical habitats that sustain the country's biodiversity. His efforts have helped draw both local and international attention to species that might otherwise have gone unnoticed and unprotected.

Among his most enduring contributions is the inspiration he provides simply by continuing to show up — attending field expeditions, participating in discussions, and sharing knowledge accumulated over more than six decades of scientific inquiry.

A Symbol of Dedication

For Sri Lanka's wildlife conservation community, Professor Anslem de Silva represents far more than scientific expertise. He stands as a symbol of what lifelong dedication to one's country and its natural environment can look like — and a reminder that the work of protecting Sri Lanka's irreplaceable biodiversity is never truly finished.

As younger researchers carry forward the tradition he helped establish, the father of Sri Lankan herpetology remains, at 86, one of the most compelling voices in the room.